Berry Data Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $640,895.03 and $71,121.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

