Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) versus Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Critical Survey

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,013.70 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.46 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Better Therapeutics and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 958.82%. Babylon has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.66%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Babylon.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Babylon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

