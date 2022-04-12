BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

