Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.33% from the company’s current price.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

BCYC opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

