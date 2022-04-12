Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 5456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.