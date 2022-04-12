Bifrost 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

