Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $701.00

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $701.00 and last traded at $701.00, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $718.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $694.16 and a 200-day moving average of $724.80.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

