Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 6%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. 6,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,716,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.32.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average of $244.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.