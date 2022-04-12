Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 6%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. 6,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,716,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.32.
BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average of $244.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.20.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
