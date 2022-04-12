BillionHappiness (BHC) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $555,063.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.15 or 0.00204594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

