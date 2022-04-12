Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BHVN opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

