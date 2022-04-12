Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.79

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 549395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

