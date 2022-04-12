Biswap (BSW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $92.73 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $234.47 million and $92.73 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.18 or 0.07520280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,087.72 or 0.99818747 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.