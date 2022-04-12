Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $652,814.20

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $652,814.20 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

