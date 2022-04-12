Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $33.98 or 0.00084278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $595.16 million and $24.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00365011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

