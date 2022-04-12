Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $302.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00367480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00085069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00095507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

