Bitgear (GEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $172,478.18

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $172,478.18 and approximately $46,263.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.