BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.31. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 329,593 shares traded.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

