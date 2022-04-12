BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 1,086.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,574. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.