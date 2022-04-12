BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 1,086.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,574. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
