Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Up 22.9%

Shares of Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) rose 22.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

