Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 9392435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.04 ($0.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £74.09 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.