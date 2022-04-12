BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 351,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

