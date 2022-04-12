BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 570,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,112. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

