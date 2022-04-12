BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

TECK traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 116,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,054. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

