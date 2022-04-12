Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $235.00 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $205.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.