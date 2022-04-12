Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $265.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.