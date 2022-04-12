BonFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $227,466.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $478,623.47 and $227,466.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

