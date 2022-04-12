Boosted Finance Price Reaches $1.17 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $70,045.49 and $48,011.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.07497293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.04 or 1.00023696 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

