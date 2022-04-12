Boralex Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.73.

BLX stock opened at C$39.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$44.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

