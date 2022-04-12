BoringDAO Price Tops $342.43 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and $33,231.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $342.43 or 0.00852644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00104342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.