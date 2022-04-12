Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE BOC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

