Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE BOC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)
