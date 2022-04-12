Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $555,675.82

Bottos (BTO) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $555,675.82 and approximately $173,538.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

