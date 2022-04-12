Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 12,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

