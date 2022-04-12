BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRBL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,138,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,560. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.