Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.39).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.94) to GBX 425 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,086.16). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,462.08). Insiders have bought a total of 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 in the last three months.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.82. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 527 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.