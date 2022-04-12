Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.61. Brick Brewing shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 405 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of 41.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Brick Brewing Company Profile (TSE:BRB)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

