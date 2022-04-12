Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Trading Up 0.2%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 33,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 159,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

