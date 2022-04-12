Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

