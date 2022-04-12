Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $464.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

