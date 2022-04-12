Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

