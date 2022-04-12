Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,392. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

