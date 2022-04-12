Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.