Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.66 Million

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will report $421.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.80 million and the highest is $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

