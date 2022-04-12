Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.10.

BLD opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $81,709,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

