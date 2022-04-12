Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.
BLD opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $81,709,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TopBuild (BLD)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.