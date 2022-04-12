Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $355.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.