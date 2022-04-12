Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.45 million and the highest is $66.70 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $275.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.26 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $301.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.