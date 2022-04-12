Brokers Issue Forecasts for Invesco Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

