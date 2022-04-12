BRP (DOO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):
- 4/4/2022 – BRP was given a new C$128.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$165.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$136.00.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00.
- 3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00.
- 3/18/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00.
- 3/16/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BRP stock opened at C$102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.85.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 11.9900006 EPS for the current year.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
