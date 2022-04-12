BRP (DOO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):

4/4/2022 – BRP was given a new C$128.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$165.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$136.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00.

3/18/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00.

3/16/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRP stock opened at C$102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.85.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 11.9900006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

