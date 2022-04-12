Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 39,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PING stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 1,954,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,239. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

