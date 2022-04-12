BTIG Research Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $193.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

PLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

