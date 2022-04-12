Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $9.20. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.87) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

